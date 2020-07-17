FORT HUACHUCA — Major General Laura Potter, the top soldier at Fort Huachuca, is heading to Washington D.C. after receiving a promotion, a spokeswoman confirmed Friday.
The general, who took the reins of the U.S. Army Intelligence Center of Excellence and Fort Huachuca in July 2019, served one yer in that capacity before she was tapped to head back to the Pentagon.
In an email early Friday, Potter's public affairs officer confirmed the move.
"She is moving back to D.C. next month, but her new assignment has not yet been decided/confirmed," said Potter's spokeswoman Meredith Mingledorff.
Potter, the married mother of two boys who became the commanding general of the installation a year ago, was preceded by Major General Robert Walters, Jr. who retired and moved to Leavenworth, Kansas.
Potter’s most recent assignments include Deputy Chief of Staff, Intelligence G2, U.S. Army Europe and the J2, U.S. European Command, Stuttgart, Germany. She is married to Ret. Lt. Col. Randy Potter.
The major general's command recently has been marked by the onslaught of COVID-19. Every week without fail, Potter and other commanders have held Facebook Live town halls to inform the public what the post is doing and what she and her staff have been doing to keep soldiers and their families safe and as healthy as possible.
Her demeanor in the one-hour sessions — there have been 17 town halls thus far — has been that of a calming force who ensured the public, her commanders and the soldiers that everything would be fine amid the uncertainties brought on by the virus.
During the ceremony for the change of command last July, U.S. Army Lt. General Michael D. Lundy, Commanding General, Combined Arms Center and Fort Leavenworth, told Potter, "There's no one I trust more than Laura. It (Fort Huachuca) will be in phenomenal hands for the next two years.”
A successor for Potter has not yet been announced.
This is a developing story. More information will be released as it becomes available.