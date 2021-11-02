FORT HUACHUCA HORSE STABLES — For the first time, a horse and rider from the installation’s storied and beloved B Troop 4th Cavalry Regiment won the National Cavalry Competition in Fort Reno, Oklahoma.
The annual event, held in September, is the opportunity for B Troop members and their horses to compete with similar units from other military installations around the country in basic dressage pattern, military field jumping, saber, pistol and combat horsemanship.
B Troop has been competing in the event for years, but in September Martina Peters — one of the first two females to join B Troop— and her mount Apache, a spirited, 23-year-old Quarab half quarter horse/half Arabian, came home with the top honors.
Tuesday afternoon, Peters, 53, a dependent whose spouse is retired military, stood next to Apache at the stables where B Troop members — all volunteers — care for their majestic equines.
Peters, who joined B Troop in 2001 at the urging of a friend, stroked Apache’s neck as she spoke about the competition. She praised Apache as the only horse in B Troop known as a level three competitor, which is the highest.
“Apache is still the only horse capable to ride level three here,” Peters said. “Level three takes physical capability, obedience, courage and the heart. It also takes the willingness to do what you ask him.”
While Apache is not Peters’ assigned horse, she said she has ridden him occasionally and has taken him to the National Cavalry Competition two other times.
“I only got to practice with him two or three weeks before the competition,” Peters said. (But) I have been riding that horse on and off. We have a history.”
Peters said there is another horse in B Troop — Henry — that is a level two competitor. She hopes to raise him to level three by next year.
Two other B Troop members and first-time competitors at the national contest also brought home honors.
Army Maj. Cassie Bonadeo, MEDDAC CFO at Fort Huachuca, won third place in level one military horsemanship. Bonadeo, who earned her spurs in B Troop in August, competed on Ben.
Capt. John Walton, a Marine and member of B Troop, won first place in the level one jumping course. His mount was Duke.
Army spokeswoman Tanja Linton said the award taken by Peters and Apache and the others was a moment of great pride on post.
“Of course, we think B Troop is the best,” Linton said. “But having it certified and recognized in the community that they truly are tested and have met the standard, exceeded the standard, and to have that recognized by an outside organization at a competition, that’s kind of magical.
“Having your hard work recognized at the very top level is just the absolute epitome of everything that anybody works for. We’re happy to share in that moment with them.”
According to the U.S. Army, “The 4th Cavalry Regiment is one of the most famous and most decorated regiments in the United States Army. Since its activation in 1855, the 4th Cavalry has continuously served the United States of America in peace and war.
“The unit is officially established by regulation and funded by the Army. The unit has a zero-manpower authorization and relies on volunteers to fill its ranks. Members are drawn from active duty, reserve, and retired military personnel, Department of Defense civilians employed at Fort Huachuca, and military dependents 18 years of age and older. Members of the unit are uniformed, equipped, and armed in accordance with U.S. Cavalry standards of the 1880s.
“A Ladies Auxiliary supports B Troop, primarily by participating in parades riding sidesaddle and wearing period authentic clothing, and may assist with horse care and training. An artillery section known as K Battery also supports B Troop. These members do not ride, but operate the Troop’s 1840 mountain howitzer at ceremonies and public events.”