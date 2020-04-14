FORT HUACHUCA — As we continue our fight against the Corona Virus and consistent with General Order #1 dated April 7, 2020, Fort Huachuca limits new visitor access or renewals to only those individuals who reside within the local area (60 miles from Fort Huachuca) and have a sponsor that is affiliated with the fort.
Sponsors of visitors who reside within the local area must be an active duty service member who resides on post, an active duty service member's spouse who resides on post or an onpost employer.
Visitors requesting a pass who reside outside the local area must have an active duty service member sponsor. The active duty sponsor must route a request for an exception to policy, through their chain-of-command, to the Senior Commander. If the Senior Commander approves the request, the sponsor will meet the visitor at the visitor's center, provide a copy of the signed and approved exception to policy and fill out the sponsorship form.
Visitors who do not reside in the local area will only be granted a pass if they obtain an exception to policy.
This policy does not affect those with current valid passes or other valid means of post access (e.g., Retired ID card).
Submitted by Tanja Linton, media relations officer, Fort Huachuca Public Affairs Office