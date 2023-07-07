SIERRA VISTA — Fort Huachuca and the city of Sierra Vista joined the Sierra Vista Rotary Club for its 54th annual Independence Day festivities held July 4 at Veterans Memorial Park.
Maj. Gen. Anthony Hale, commanding general of U.S. Army Intelligence Center of Excellence and Fort Huachuca, was invited to be this year's guest speaker for a crowd of more than 200 spectators attending the “Salute to the Union” Ceremony.
In addition to Hale, members of the Fort Huachuca Select Honor Guard opened the ceremony with the presentation of colors. The commander of B Troop, 4th U.S. Cavalry Regiment (Memorial) delivered the Fourth of July proclamation to Sierra Vista Mayor Clea McCaa II.
In his opening remarks, Hale thanked everyone for attending the events and gave a special thank you to McCaa and other distinguished guests. He also thanked the behind-the-scenes workers from the city and Team Huachuca for putting together the event.
“To the greater Sierra Vista community and the entirety of Cochise County, thank you for all that you do for our soldiers, civilians, contractors and the Fort Huachuca team,” Hale said. “I would like to thank every service member, past, present and those waiting to serve our great nation for attending. Your dedication to selfless service on behalf to the United States of America ensures we have the freedom to conduct such an occasion.”
Hale continued his speech by saying how honored he was to speak to the audience and recognized the many sacrifices men and women have made defending our freedoms from 1776 to present day on different battlefields throughout the world.
He also stressed the importance of an all-volunteer force, especially in a time when the Department of Defense is in a “war for talent” recruiting citizens from all different walks of life, religious backgrounds and diverse communities to answer the nation’s call.
“The men and women who ignited the spark of freedom with their defiance in the face of tyranny in 1776 were people just like all of us,” Hale said. “They also came from various religious and cultural backgrounds, and had their shortcomings, but their willingness to put a peaceful life aside for a time and come together gave that life to their children and every subsequent generation of Americans.”
Hale finished his speech by thanking the community, organizations and individuals he has met and worked with over the past 36 months, including a thank you to Team Huachuca.
“I may be moving on, but Team Huachuca will drive on with the mission, as it always has, and will continue to play the same central role in defense of our nation,” Hale said. “Thank you to all for allowing me to be a part of that role here at the edge of the frontier, thank you for your friendships, and thank you for everything you do every day here.
“Have a wonderful time today, and Happy Independence Day to Team Huachuca!”
Following Hale’s speech, the Fort Huachuca Select Honor Guard conducted a 50-round cannonade honoring every state in the union followed by an Air National Guard flyover by two F-16 Falcons.
Throughout the remainder of the day, there were many activities and demonstrations for people of all ages. Members of B Troop conducted riding demonstrations displaying their pistol and saber mastery.
Military units represented included handlers and canines from the 483rd Military Working Dog Detachment and unmanned aircraft systems were on display from the 2-13th Aviation Regiment for people to look at and ask questions to soldiers.
The day of celebration concluded with the Rotary Club’s fireworks presentation featuring the Select Honor Guard’s special canon salute accompaniment to 1812 Overture at Stone Fields.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone