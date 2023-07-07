SIERRA VISTA — Fort Huachuca and the city of Sierra Vista joined the Sierra Vista Rotary Club for its 54th annual Independence Day festivities held July 4 at Veterans Memorial Park.

Maj. Gen. Anthony Hale, commanding general of U.S. Army Intelligence Center of Excellence and Fort Huachuca, was invited to be this year's guest speaker for a crowd of more than 200 spectators attending the “Salute to the Union” Ceremony.

