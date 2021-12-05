TUCSON — Making history tangible: 80 years since the horrors of the attack on Pearl Harbor, founders of the University of Arizona’s USS Arizona Mall Memorial reflect on the gravitas of the sacrifices of the more than 1,100 men who served on the ship and paid the ultimate price.
Charles “Chuck” Albanese, retired professor and former dean of the College of Architecture, and project designer David Carter said that the 597-foot-long memorial — outlining the footprint of the ship from the Old Main building to the desert garden on the Tucson campus — was completed in a 90-day period to be debuted for the 75 anniversary of the attack in 2016.
“If it was going to have an impact through the coming decades, it will be one that these young men and women start reading the names and start reading the ages to discover that between 60-70% of the men who died on that ship are the same age as the students on our campus today,” said Albanese.
“And my personal experience of talking to many, many students in the past couple of years just by visiting the memorial, watching students read these names, walking to (the) medallions, pointing to the names and saying ‘he’s younger than me’ ...
“There is a greater awareness of what sacrifice really means. When you look at 1,100 bronze plaques all in one place on a beautiful sunny afternoon on a campus lawn and realize that in a matter of minutes, all those lives were lost.”
According to Encyclopedia Britannica, more than 2,300 U.S. soldiers were killed on Dec. 7, 1941.
Carter said that the inspiration for the memorial came from him and his wife, Bobbie Jo Buel-Carter, a mission to tell the stories of the 1,177 men who perished on the USS Arizona during the attack on Pearl Harbor. Buel-Carter is a former editor with the Arizona Daily Star.
“We had no idea that what we — bit by bit — had gotten into would become what is now on the mall, and would become in the case of my wife five years of research and writing,” said David Carter. “But history is addictive. ... It’s important to be conveying this to especially young people — students — coming into university. ...
“If they are anything like me, in the ‘50s and ‘60s, I never got past (the) Spanish-American war in elementary school, junior high school or high school. Do many young people today get much background on WWII? Unlikely.”
Although not all was smooth-sailing in getting the project from conception to completion, Albanese said his primary role was in navigating the politics of getting the project approved by the university.
“It was very difficult,” said Albanese, who detailed the struggle in convincing the university’s senior administration to approve the project’s design, location and funding.
“We were told from the beginning there would be no public money involved in building, designing or installing the project,” said Albanese. “So it all had to be external. So one of our challenges as we wanted to proceed was to raise the funds ...
“But we did not have the full endorsement of the university, nor did we have permission to use any of the major donors. We were asked not to contact any of the major donors of the university because we didn’t want to misdirect funds that would have otherwise gone to the university for this project — that (it) was an unofficial project and actually not even approved to go forward.”
He said that through his, Carter’s and Tucson financial advisor Bill Westcott’s efforts in sharing information about the project, including hosting several fundraisers and talks, they were able to raise $175,000, all from private, outside donors, for the project.
“There’s over 500 donors, many of them — almost all to be honest with you — are veterans and people who strongly believed in the whole mission of remembrance,” said Albanese. “But we raised $175,000 ... Just going to people who we’d think would have a strong sense of patriotism and would be willing to write a check for $500, or $1,000 or less.
“A lot of contributions were very modest, from veterans who came up with $25. We were just as proud to accept that as $250 or $2,500.”
Albanese said Westcott has a personal connection to the USS Arizona Mall Memorial. His uncle perished on the ship.
“His uncle was 16 years old and told his parents that he wanted to enlist in the Navy,” said Albanese. “They said he was too young, so he went ahead and enlisted anyway.
“So Bill (Westcott) had a very emotional connection to it, and felt very strongly about it — about trying to do the right thing. He was extremely persuasive in his talks that he gave and particularly in his fundraising.”
The Herald/Review attempted to contact Westcott, but he was not available to comment.
In terms of the memorial’s design, Carter said the length of the ship’s footprint fit to scale within the campus mall inspired him to design a tribute to convey the scale of the sacrifice of the 1,177 lives lost.
“It’s the idea of conveying the scale of the ship but also the scale of the human loss,” said Carter, who said the goal is to develop an app with which visitors can view the ship to scale on their smartphones, relative to their location on the memorial, along with all the names and profiles of those who perished.
“This is why we hope that we can work off that within a year or two with an app where people on a phone can call up men if they’re 18 years old, all those who were 18, and be able to see those in sequence,” said Carter.
“I think the key thing eventually will be if we can set up — in approximately a dozen places around the outline of the deck — sites where with a smartphone, you can pan up and down, left and right, and see in color and in 3D, what the ship looked like from that point from each of those points.”
With the 80th anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor next week, both men said it’s about taking the time to reflect and be grateful for the liberties afforded through sacrifices of those who served.
“Pearl Harbor was Day One of WWII for America,” said Carter. “In 1945, (there were) 400,000 Americans who died in WWII in the European and Pacific theater(s).
“It’s something that literally was a world war — all around the globe. It’s important, I think, for everyone to remember the sacrifices that had been made for all of us.”
“With the turmoil that this freedom gives us, we need to slow down a bit, and all of us reflect (on) why we have it,” said Albanese. “These boys and all veterans in every war, have had the responsibility and accepted it to pursue, to continue and to provide the freedom that we enjoy — despite our differences.”