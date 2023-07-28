FORT HUACHUCA — Four Soldiers with a collective 102 years of service were honored on July 21 during the quarterly retirement ceremony held on Brown Parade Field.

Host of the ceremony, Maj. Gen. Christopher Eubank, commanding general, U.S. Army Network Enterprise Technology Command, said “It’s an honor to be here with you on this beautiful Arizona morning on historic Brown Parade Field recognizing the successes and milestones of the soldiers we’re honoring today.”

