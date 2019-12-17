SIERRA VISTA — Fort Huachuca was plunged into darkness for three hours Tuesday morning after a fox got into a transformer and caused an explosion, a spokeswoman said.
As a result, the fort was left with no power, no heat, no email service and, one less fox.
"Yes, a fox," said For Huachuca spokeswoman Tanja Linton.
Linton said the unfortunate animal was still recognizable when the situation was discovered. The power was out at the fort from 5:45 to 8:43 a.m., she said.
"We worked with TEP (Tucson Electric Power) and SSVEC (Sulphur Springs Valley Electric Cooperative) and the power was restored at 8:43 a.m.," Linton said.
Non-essential personnel were contacted and told to stay home Tuesday morning, Linton said. There was no heat and temperatures were in the low 30s when the incident occurred.
The outage extended across the installation, disrupting operations and delaying openings of schools, clinics, daycare facilities and the commissary, officials said in Twitter posts, according to the Associated Press.
Jack Blair of Sulphur Springs Valley Electric Cooperative said several crews from the company were on standby to assist Tucson Electric Power. No one from Tucson Electric Power could be reached for comment Tuesday.
Linton said there are backup generators at the fort, and "life goes on."
She also said animals have been known to creep into transformers at the Fort from time to time.
"This time the fox was not in the henhouse, it was in the transformer," Linton said.