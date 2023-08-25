MANNHEIM, Germany – Just a couple of weeks after the announcement that Vice Chief of Staff of the Army Gen. Randy George was nominated to become the acting chief of staff of the Army, and the appointment of Sgt. Maj. Michael Weimer as the 17th Sergeant Major of the Army, they conducted a site visit and key leader engagement at the 405th Army Field Support Brigade’s Coleman Army Prepositioned Stocks-2 worksite in Mannheim Friday.

Their first overseas site visit together in their roles as Army senior leaders speaks volumes to the importance of U.S. Army Sustainment Command’s APS-2 program in Europe and the 405th AFSB’s critical mission supporting that program and current operations across the theater following Russia’s unprovoked and unjust invasion of Ukraine 18 months ago.

