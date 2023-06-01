saska

Kayla Saska

 submitted

MILLINGTON, Tenn.— A Hereford native will join more than 250 seriously wounded, ill and injured service members and veterans at the Department of Defense Warrior Games Challenge June 2–12 at Naval Air Station North Island in San Diego.

Fireman Controlman (Aegis) 2nd Class Kayla Saska will be competing against athletes representing the U.S. Army, U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Air Force, U.S. Space Force and U.S. Special Operations Command.

