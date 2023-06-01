MILLINGTON, Tenn.— A Hereford native will join more than 250 seriously wounded, ill and injured service members and veterans at the Department of Defense Warrior Games Challenge June 2–12 at Naval Air Station North Island in San Diego.
Fireman Controlman (Aegis) 2nd Class Kayla Saska will be competing against athletes representing the U.S. Army, U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Air Force, U.S. Space Force and U.S. Special Operations Command.
“To me, the Warrior Games Challenge represents only the beginning in my recovery, and I’m thankful for the opportunity to participate,” said Saska. “It means that the resiliency and motivation adaptive sports brought back into my rehabilitation and life is impactful in so many ways.
"The environment of the Warrior Games is infectious, and the community surrounding these games is amazing and I love it.”
During the 10 days of competition, Saska will compete in archery, field, shooting, wheelchair rugby and wheelchair basketball.
Hosted by U.S. Army Training & Doctrine Command the DOD organizes an annual adaptive-sports competition, the Warrior Games. This year is the 13th anniversary, highlighting the exceptional physical skills and mental toughness of wounded, ill and injured active-duty and veteran service members. While the structure of the Warrior Games Challenge may be slightly different than a traditional Warrior Games, athletes will still participate in a premier and elite-level adaptive sporting event.
“Being in the Navy means 'above all else,' " added Saska. “Serving my country, along with God and family, make up some of the most influential things in my life. Putting your country, its freedom and values before all else, is something I will never lose.
"I’m honored to have served in the Navy with some of the best people I’ve ever met. I can say the second family I gained from it is incredible. I’m grateful to give all that I can into serving and that’s all that one can do.”
