SIERRA VISTA — Area residents are invited to attend a virtual meeting on Tuesday, May 18, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. to learn about the Fort Huachuca Joint Resource Utilization Study (JRUS) and offer input to inform its development.
The JRUS is a regional land use and resource planning effort to identify and address compatibility issues between Fort Huachuca and the surrounding community that impact quality of life and military operations. It builds upon the 2007 Fort Huachuca Joint Land Use Study.
Through the JRUS process, stakeholders will identify and review existing and potential compatibility issues from a comprehensive set of 25 compatibility factors. These include communication, noise, natural resources, land use, and safety. The JRUS will lead to a policy framework and implementation measures to support compatible growth, economic vitality, and healthy environments while sustaining military missions now and into the future.
The virtual public meeting will serve as an introduction to the JRUS and will present an opportunity for residents from throughout Cochise County to offer input on compatibility concerns related to military operations within the study area. Area residents play a crucial role in the development of the JRUS and this is the first of several community engagement opportunities that will be provided throughout the JRUS process.
Funding for the JRUS is being provided by the U.S. Department of Defense Office of Local Defense Community Cooperation, with the City of Sierra Vista providing its local match via in-kind support. For more information, contact Economic Development Manager Tony Boone at (520) 439-2184 or Tony.Boone@SierraVistaAZ.gov.
If you go
Date: Tuesday, May 18, 2021
Time: 6 – 7:30 p.m.
Meeting Link: https://zoom.us/j/92393429486
Call-in option(audio only): (408) 638-0968
Call-in Meeting ID: 923 9342 9486
To view instructions for joining a Zoom meeting for the device you plan to use, navigate to: https://support.zoom.us/hc/en-us/articles/201362193
Why should you attend?
• Learn about the project and what Fort Huachuca brings to the area
• Discover more about the military activities that occur within or near your community
• Share your thoughts relating to military activities at Fort Huachuca
Submitted by City of Sierra Vista