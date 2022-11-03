Ninetytwo year-old Doris Caldwell enjoys herself at Wednesday’s luncheon on Fort Huachuca. Caldwell was named as the oldest female veteran. The event was hosted by the Sierra Vista Area Chamber of Commerce.
Doing the honors at this week’s Bring a Vet to Lunch event are the oldest male and female as well as the youngest male and female. The oldest are, from left, Jerry Consiglio, Doris Caldwell, Staff Sgt. Vanessa Prater and Spc. Ryan Broich.
MARK LEVY HERALD/REVIEW
Nancy and Jerry Consiglio join Wednesday’s annual Bring a Vet to Lunch event on Fort Huachuca. Ninetynine year-old Jerry Consiglio was honored as the oldest male veteran there.
MARK LEVY HERALD/REVIEW
Col. Karlton Lane attends this week’s annual Bring a Vet to Lunch event at the Thunder Mountain Activity Center.
MARK LEVY HERALD/REVIEW
