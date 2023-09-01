army dog

Pfc. Anthony Branham, assigned to 901st Military Police Detachment, plays with Eris, a former military working dog.

 Yoshino Furuya

CAMP ZAMA, Japan — Eris, a military working dog, recently retired after five years of service with the military police here, and will live out his retirement life with his former handler and his family.

The 7-year-old German shepherd had a demanding job and a storied career that included two deployments, and Pfc. Anthony Branham, who worked with Eris in Japan, said he was eager to let the dog “(enjoy) the rest of his life relaxing on the couch.”

