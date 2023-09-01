CAMP ZAMA, Japan — Eris, a military working dog, recently retired after five years of service with the military police here, and will live out his retirement life with his former handler and his family.
The 7-year-old German shepherd had a demanding job and a storied career that included two deployments, and Pfc. Anthony Branham, who worked with Eris in Japan, said he was eager to let the dog “(enjoy) the rest of his life relaxing on the couch.”
“I wanted to get him out here (with us) as quickly as possible (after he retired),” said Branham, assigned to the 901st MP Detachment.
Military working dogs typically end their service when they are about 10 years old due to the demands of their job and the health problems that dogs often face at that age. German shepherds are particularly prone to back problems, Branham said.
After their retirement, military working dogs are sometimes placed in foster homes, given over to adoption centers, or sent to live in an open area such as a farm. But first priority of the dogs’ post-service care is given to their handlers because of the bond the two inevitably form through months of training and working together.
Branham did not hesitate with his decision to adopt Eris. He was at the dog’s side, encouraging him during many tough times, including when Eris was hospitalized with injuries. He was eager to welcome Eris into his home so that he could “live a relaxed retired life like other dogs,” he said.
Branham describes Eris as a sweet and loyal dog who gets along well with his family members, as well as their other dog. He says Eris excitedly greets him at the door every day when he comes home and follows him around the house.
Military working dogs, including many of those that serve at Camp Zama, are sometimes awarded for their service. Eris never received any such recognition during his career, but Branham says that doesn’t make his dog any less of the perfect partner he was to him when they worked together.
“To have a really good best friend like him, that has my back no matter what, it’s really beneficial for me,” Branham said.
