BENSON — Over the summer, the U.S. Army has celebrated historical milestones throughout the branch. From the 248th Army birthday to the 163rd Army Signal Corps birthday and the 105th Warrant Officer Cohort birthday, the heritage and spirit of the Army have been on full display. On July 29, the Army honored another significant milestone.

U.S. Army Network Enterprise Technology Command headquarters' religious affairs team joined civilians, family members and ministry support teams from around Fort Huachuca July 28 at Katchner Caverns State Park to celebrate the Chaplain Corps’ birthday.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?