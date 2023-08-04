Oregon Army National Guard Sgt. Colton A. Church, an infantryman assigned to the 3rd Battalion, 116th Cavalry Regiment, pauses for a photograph following his presentation ceremony for the Army Soldier’s Medal at the Orchards Combat Training Center near Boise, Idaho, July 21.
BOISE, Idaho — Maj. Gen. Michael E. Stencel, the adjutant general for the Oregon National Guard, visited the 3rd Battalion, 116th Cavalry Regiment, during annual training at the Orchards Combat Operation Center July 21 and presented the U.S. Army Soldier’s Medal to one of the soldiers for an extraordinary act of heroism.
On Sept. 23, 2020, near Adair, Oregon, Sgt. Colton A. Church disregarded his safety when he entered a burning vehicle to evacuate a stranded passenger. He exposed himself to smoke inhalation and open flames and evacuated the individual to a safe location. His quick thinking and daring action saved the person’s life before the Adair Fire and Rescue team could arrive.
“Oftentimes we ask ourselves, would we personally respond to the same situation the same way Sgt. Church did,” Stencel said while addressing unit members gathered in formation. “But in this case, we know the outcome — because of Sgt. Church’s actions and immediate response, he ran toward the fire and saved a fellow Oregonian.”
The awarding of the Soldier’s Medal, introduced in 1926, is rare. It is presented to a member of the Army for heroism in a non-combat event.
Church has been a member of the 3rd Battalion, 116th Cavalry Regiment for nearly 13 years as an infantryman Citizen-Soldier with the Oregon Army National Guard. He grew up in Jackson, Michigan, before moving to Salem, Oregon. In his civilian career, he’s been a metal worker for 24 years and recently joined the ironworker union in Portland.
“I am incredibly humbled by this award, but you don’t do this for the benefits, you don’t do it for pay — you do this because you believe in a higher purpose, a higher cause,” Church said. “I don’t think for a second any of these guys would have hesitated either and would have done the same thing. Because honestly, you do it because you want to protect your buddies, family, country, and way of life.”
Church’s three sons attended the ceremony. Two of them are enlisted or preparing to join the National Guard.
“My son Trace is already in,” he said.” My son Declan is about to join. They’re both 11 Bravos, but my youngest, still too young to join, wants to go in as well.”
Church’s family has a long history of serving in the military.
“Both my grandfathers served in World War II and their brothers, along with all of my uncles … nearly every male member of my family has served in some place,” he said, noting that one of his grandmothers was a ‘Rosie Riveter’ during WWII. “She was a machinist and later went to work on the Apollo, Mercury and (Project) Orion projects for NASA.”
