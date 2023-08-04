army5

Oregon Army National Guard Sgt. Colton A. Church, an infantryman assigned to the 3rd Battalion, 116th Cavalry Regiment, pauses for a photograph following his presentation ceremony for the Army Soldier’s Medal at the Orchards Combat Training Center near Boise, Idaho, July 21.

 John Hughel U.S. Army National Guard

BOISE, Idaho — Maj. Gen. Michael E. Stencel, the adjutant general for the Oregon National Guard, visited the 3rd Battalion, 116th Cavalry Regiment, during annual training at the Orchards Combat Operation Center July 21 and presented the U.S. Army Soldier’s Medal to one of the soldiers for an extraordinary act of heroism.

On Sept. 23, 2020, near Adair, Oregon, Sgt. Colton A. Church disregarded his safety when he entered a burning vehicle to evacuate a stranded passenger. He exposed himself to smoke inhalation and open flames and evacuated the individual to a safe location. His quick thinking and daring action saved the person’s life before the Adair Fire and Rescue team could arrive.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?