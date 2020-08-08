After five months of leading Facebook Live COVID-19 town hall sessions at Fort Huachuca, top officer Laura Potter bid farewell this past Tuesday.
The commanding general of the Army’s Intelligence Center of Excellence and Fort Huachuca, Potter will be handing the reins over to Brigadier General Anthony Hale next week in the change of command ceremony at the installation.
Potter is heading to Washington D.C. where she will become a lieutenant general with the assignment of Deputy Chief of Staff, G-2, U.S. Army, said her public affairs officer Meredith Mingledorff.
“I will not see you at the 21st town hall, but you will be in very good hands,” Potter said to her Facebook Live audience.
The general thanked the public and all the tenant units at the installation for their “commitment, patience and support to the process.”
One of the most popular coronavirus-related moves Potter was able to make in the last few weeks was to easing the travel restriction placed on active duty personnel at Fort Huachuca.
As the coronavirus cases increased rapidly in Cochise County, Potter restricted travel from Fort Huachuca to just 60 miles from the post. That knocked Tucson out automatically. On more than one occasion, Potter mentioned that the restriction also affected her and her family.
Almost a month ago though, Potter announced that active duty personnel can now travel 120 miles from post.
The Town Hall sessions have been held weekly on Tuesdays between 6 p.m. and 7 p.m., but starting on July 21, they changed to an every other week schedule. The 21st Facebook Live COVID-19 Town Hall is slated for Aug. 18.
One of the main points addressed Tuesday by Garrison Commander Col. Jarrod Moreland was the opening of the Buffalo Soldier gate on post.
Moreland said the gate will open Aug. 10 and will only be in operation Monday through Friday, from 5:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Moreland said the usage rate of the Buffalo Soldier gate, both inbound and outbound, will be monitored in order to help determine funding and manpower needs.