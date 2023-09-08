FORT KNOX, Ky. – The remains of U.S. Army Air Forces 2nd Lt. Walter B. Miklosh, a soldier killed during World War II, will be interred Sept. 15 at Southern Arizona Veterans Cemetery in Sierra Vista. Hatfield Funeral Home in Sierra Vista will perform graveside services preceding the interment.

A native of Chicago, Miklosh was a navigator assigned to the 678th Bombardment Squadron, 444th Bombardment Group (Very Heavy), 58th Bombardment Wing, 20th Bomber Command. He was serving aboard a B-29 Superfortress when it crashed into a rice paddy in the village of Sapekhati, India, on June 26, 1944, after a bombing raid on Imperial Iron and Steel Works at Yawata, Kyushu Island, Japan. All 11 crew members were killed in the crash. Miklosh was 21 years old.

