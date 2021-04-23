FORT HUACHUCA – Community partners from Michaels Management, Mountain Vista Communities, KE&G Construction Inc. and Solis Engineering joined the installation Housing Division and Garrison command teams officially opened the new crossover bridge for the Bonnie Blink neighborhood here with a ribbon cutting ceremony April 21.
“Here on Fort Huachuca today, we are officially cutting the ribbon opening the Burt Road and Bonnie Blink crossover bridge,” said Ethan Bradley, chief, Housing Division. “The design and planning process involved four different engineering firms and took fourteen months to accomplish.”
The construction broke ground in mid-January 2021 at the neighborhood’s Burt Road entrance. The plan was to improve conditions of a low water crossing impacted by severe weather during monsoons or freezing temperatures.
The local staff, engineers and construction crews worked long hours, abiding by safety precautions and planning diligently to protect themselves and the community during the months of construction.
“As the president of Michaels Management, I am extremely proud of the local team here,” said Kimberlee Schreiber, president, Michaels Management. “Not just for putting this event together, but for also taking care of our families every day and doing our part to serve the mission of this installation.”
The strength of the steel, free-form poured concrete and patina aluminum rails complement the rocky, tree-lined landscape and highlight the detail and craftsmanship of the bridge.
“Did you all know that the term Bonnie Blink is a lyrical term in Gaelic for “glimpse of beauty or beautiful view,” said Col. Jarod Moreland, garrison commander. “What I want to share as I stand here in front of everybody – I think you can all agree with me – this is a beautiful view.
“Fort Huachuca is a great place to live and work; the Bonnie Blink neighborhood is a great place to be part of the community,” Moreland said. “As we open this bridge back up for you today to traverse, hopefully, you enjoy what is here.”
The Todd family, residents of Bonnie Blink, have watched construction develop as it was built throughout the winter months.
“We are excited about it,” said Michelle Todd, while her two children play close by and eat cookies shaped like a giant pair of scissors cutting a cookie ribbon.
“My children enjoyed watching the construction workers and interacting with them too; they are very friendly,” she said smiling.
Todd and her children look forward to using the new bridge for their daily dog walks.