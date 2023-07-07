skeet

Spc. Samantha Simonton, a marksmanship instructor/competitive shooter with the U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit Shotgun Team at Fort Moore, Georgia, won the bronze medal at the USA Shooting 2023 National Skeet Championships in Hillsdale, Michigan May 17-22.

 USA Shooting

Spc. Samantha Simonton and Staff Sgt. Hayden Stewart both earned bronze medals at the USA Shooting 2023 National Skeet Championships in Hillsdale, Michigan, May 17-22.

The competition pitted the soldiers from the U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit Shotgun Team against more than 60 top skeet athletes from around the United States, including Olympic medalists.

