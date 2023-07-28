cyber

U.S. Army cybersecurity soldiers, professionals, allies and partners participate in the 2023 U.S. Army Europe and Africa cybersecurity summit.

 Michele Wiencek

WIESBADEN, Germany — More than 200 cybersecurity professionals, foreign military leaders, and industry partners from across the globe converged for the 2023 U.S. Army Europe and Africa cybersecurity summit held in Wiesbaden, Germany, July 25-27.

“Our overall goal is to enhance readiness and cybersecurity cooperation by bolstering the knowledge and the interconnection of the nations and the cybersecurity personnel, not just in the Army or at the U.S. European Command or U.S. Africa Command, but also our partner and allied nations,” said Holvin Galindo, director of Cybersecurity for USAEUR-AF.

