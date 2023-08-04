FORT HUACHUCA — The U.S. Army Intelligence Center of Excellence and Fort Huachuca held its annual National Buffalo Soldier Day ceremony in Alvarado Hall, July 28.

The event celebrated the heritage of the Buffalo Soldiers and honored their important contributions to Fort Huachuca, the Army, and our nation, said Brig. Gen. Rick Appelhans, USAICoE and Fort Huachuca commanding general.

