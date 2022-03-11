SIERRA VISTA — For many Vietnam veterans, it’s been more than 50 years since they’ve served in the countries surrounding the South China Sea. They are the last first-hand custodians of a piece a history some have no tangible connection to or have forgotten all together.
Walter Flammond, 79, vividly remembers his service, from two years in Vietnam in the U.S. Army continuing for 30 more years, the last eight at Fort Huachuca.
Flammond said he was living in California in 1964 when he received a draft notice at age 21. Flammond decided to join rather than wait for the draft.
“I wasn’t doing anything else, I lived by myself in California and I just thought it was time,” said Flammond. “If I’m going to go, allow me to go in and make choices of what I want to do versus what they wanted me to do. If I had done what they had wanted me to do, I’d probably be in the infantry ... And I didn’t want that, so I just joined.”
Flammond said he served as part of the Adjutant General Corps — otherwise known as the AG Corps — and was not put in combat role except during the Tet Offensive of 1968.
Flammond wasn’t exempt from witnessing the horrors of war, as he cited seeing casualties in the streets.
“That was the only time I think I fired my weapon a couple of times,” said Flammond. “Other than that, I saw dead soldier — dead Vietnamese soldiers — and stuff like that. But never American soldiers.
“On our compound on Tet of ‘68, we had one soldier killed from a rocket. There were sporadic rockets, but there wasn’t a constant barrage.”
One bright spot was playing pingpong with the locals.
“When I was in Vietnam, I used to play (pingpong) with the Vietnamese,” said Flammond. “He couldn’t stay overnight in the barracks, ‘cause he was Vietnamese. During the daytime, when I could see him, that’s what we did, we played pingpong.
“He was one of the guys who beat my ass,” Flammond chuckled.
After he returned from Vietnam, Flammond married in 1972 and the pair had two children. Flammond’s wife, Carol, passed away in 2015 and is buried in Sierra Vista.
Flammond was stationed at Fort Huachuca in 1986 and worked as a sergeant major at headquarters command and at Greely Hall in the information systems. After he retired from the military in 1994 he opened a frame shop called “Frames by Flammond,” which he ran for 19 years.
While Flammond has a firm footing in Sierra Vista, his roots came from elsewhere.
That would be the Rosebud Sioux Indian Reservation in South Dakota, where he was raised by his grandparents in a town on the reservation called Saint Francis.
“I lived in a parochial school for the first four years,” said Flammond. “My dad (Walter T. Flammond) was civil service, and my grandma and grandpa lived in Rosebud.
“It was a parochial school but the girls lived over here and the boys lived over here in a dormitory between us. We went to church every day and they fed us at a mass hall, they had a museum there. Rosebud was about 8 or 9 miles from where I lived, where I grew up. But I grew up with my grandma and grandpa in a place called Saint Francis, that’s the little town I grew up in.”
He recalls the quaintness of small-town life, where everything and everyone was connected.
“My grandmother was in charge of the post office,” said Flammond. “We used to watch movies on the side of a wall projected. Little kids, 14 and 15, would drive their pickup trucks, they were helping out their mom and dad.”
Flammond said his grandfather, George Jacob Kills-In-Sight, was the chief of one of the Native American tribes on the Rosebud Reservation. He met John F. Kennedy in Sioux Falls during his presidential campaign in 1959.
In 2008 Flammond was diagnosed with diabetes, and since has had both legs amputated due to the disease. He now resides at Prestige Assisted Living in Sierra Vista and uses a motorized wheelchair.
“The pain was just so great I couldn’t take it anymore,” said Flammond. His right leg was amputated in October 2019 and his left leg in April 2021.
“I’d try to get out of a car and I’d just lean against the car and cry ... I’m luckier than a lot of people.”
With many Vietnam veterans reaching the 50th anniversary of their service in the war, the importance of preserving their stories is pushed to the forefront.
Butch Morgan, the president of Tucson Chapter 106 of the Vietnam Veterans of America, said documenting veterans’ stories is important so current and future generations can be mindful of the past.
“They were shamed for what they were and the news coverage they were getting,” said Morgan, who served from 1965-66 in Vietnam as a Marine Corps corporal. “And they are just now coming out of the woodworks to share their stories.
“Because mainly newer vets coming out of Iraq and Afghanistan need to know what happened, not only to my generation but what can happen to their generation if they don’t start archiving their stories and letting it be known and talking about it. A lot of WWII veterans never did talk about their time.”
Morgan mentioned how his father and stepfather served in WWII. His father was killed in action. His stepfather served in the Pacific and survived but wouldn’t talk about his experience.