Among the many memories Bill Beecher of Sierra Vista has of his 11-month, 27-day tour of Vietnam, one stands out, and it didn’t even happen overseas. It happened at Fort Lewis, Washington.
“Fort Lewis, Washington, is an experience that will not be forgotten,” he said with some anger in his voice. “Being in country and concentrating on our job that we needed to do, we didn’t understand the sentiments that were going on in the U.S. We heard about it, but we didn’t have any real firsthand experience until we got to Fort Lewis, Washington.
It was bad.
“We came into the terminal,” Beecher said. “We were in uniform. People started screaming, ‘Baby killers!’ and calling us expletives and throwing water, coffee, juice at us. I wanted to jump out in the crowd and go get me some protester butt, but I had a guy who was about 6-foot-2 and played football for Oklahoma grab me by the collar and said, ‘Leave them alone. Let’s just go home.’ ”
It is long past time to recognize the valor of the men and women who served during that war. To remedy that, March 29 has been set aside across the U.S. as Vietnam War Veterans Day. The day will be marked in Sierra Vista by a short ceremony and flag wrap, beginning at 10 a.m. at the flagpole in Veterans Memorial Park on Fry Boulevard. The ceremony will include the presentation of a wreath and a few words from Sierra Vista mayor Rick Mueller. Then two flags will be retired and cased.
“It’s symbology,” Beecher said. “We case the American flag signifying our withdrawal (from Vietnam), and we case the POW-MIA flag because that chapter seems to have ended. We still have over 1,500 POWs-MIAs that are listed, but they have not recovered anyone in at least 20 months, and it was a long period of time before that since we’ve had a recovery.”
The event is hosted by the members of the Vietnam Veterans of America, Chapter 1093 of Cochise County. Beecher is president. He wears his VVA hat and polo shirt proudly. Even as he sat for his interview, a stranger, himself a Purple Heart recipient, came over and said, “Welcome home, brother.” That brings up the stigma many Vietnam veterans faced.
“There was that stigma,” Beecher said. Years later, “People still were calling us names, still bashing us so nobody wanted to be recognized as a veteran. We’ve done a lot, and I say, ‘we,’ meaning the Vietnam Veterans of America, both in Congress and throughout the local chapters, breaking down that stigma. Now you can wear your hat with some pride ... We really are humans. We’re not baby killers.”
Not all Vietnam veterans had such a hard time of it. Contrast Beecher’s story with this one.
Sierra Vista resident Jim Behnke, 87, spent two tours in Vietnam. Before his first in 1964, Behnke was put through his paces at Officer’s Candidate School. After that, he and his class received a request.
“President Kennedy asked the class I was in, Infantry Captains at Fort Benning, Georgia, would we volunteer to go to Vietnam to train their army? I said yes, and that’s when I went over,” Behnke said. “I ended up being an advisor to this all-Vietnamese unit. I was the only American with 350 Vietnamese. It was a really tough year combat-wise. Lots of casualties. Combat every day.”
The difference between Behnke and many others who served in Vietnam was that he was a bit older, having graduated from college, though he enlisted and started at the bottom like everyone else. He also had the advantage of six months of schooling, studying the language, the culture, the taboos and traditions of the Vietnamese people.
As with many combat veterans, Behnke is careful about how he talks about war. Again, as with other combat veterans, he relates combat experiences for us.
“Some good experiences,” he said. “Lived in a Catholic village that had escaped from communism in the north. (They were) wonderful farm people, but came home from that, did three years (teaching) ROTC, and then they said, ‘You have to go back,’ and I said, ‘Well, put me with the Big Red One (1st Infantry Division).’ That’s the best.”
He actually speaks about both his tours with peace, and his return home was not terrible.
“(People) bought me beers,” Behnke said. “I taught ROTC (at Westminster College in Missouri) when I came back, and that’s when they had all the demonstrations, and I was back from the war. Maybe after work I would go down into the local refreshment place, and they’d say, ‘Hey! Give that soldier a beer.’ I didn’t experience any of that (bad stuff).”
His best Vietnam memory? A Vietnamese man he served with.
“Dai-Uy Duong. We were as close as you could ever get,” Behnke said. “We dodged a lot of bullets together and he’s still alive today. We went through a lot together. I remember one day we were standing there looking at a map on a rubber plantation, and a bullet passed between us and smacked a tree right there. I turned around and tried to shoot the man.”
After the war Duong spent eight years in a prison camp but now lives in Los Angeles.
Because he recognized what communism would bring, Behnke was at peace with himself over the job he had to do there.
“Every morning — I’m not Catholic; I happen to be Lutheran — every morning, these people who became refugees from the north, they built this village out in the jungle called Binh Gia, where this big battle took place, every morning at 6 I would join them in Mass,” Behnke said. “I would just sit in the back to worship with them.
"When I went back after the war, after we so-called lost the war, I went back and the church was chained shut. They don’t call it godless communism for nothing so I never had any qualms (about being there).”
However, even after all the training, he wondered if he would be able to do a soldier’s job.
“I did have some doubts about my own ability, like would I cut and run?” Behnke said. “I mean, everybody asks that question before they’re there.”
Both men spent their careers in the U.S. Army and are, of course, now retired.
Other events marking Vietnam War Veterans Day will take place as well. Beginning at 11 a.m. at the Exchange and Commissary at Fort Huachuca, Vietnam veterans will be honored. U.S. Army Fort Huachuca Garrison Commander Col. Jarrod Moreland and Command Sgt. Maj. Clark Kuhling will be on hand to personally thank veterans and their loved ones for their commitment and sacrifice. The exchange will provide free commemorative lapel pins to veterans who served on active duty from Nov. 1, 1955, to May 15, 1975, regardless of location.
A Welcome Home luncheon will take place from noon to 3 p.m. at the James R. (Bob) Currieo VFW Post 9972, 549 Veterans Drive, and is free to all Vietnam veterans. Guests’ lunches are $10.