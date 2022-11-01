Haney

The Haney family accepts their key from Operation Homefront and Meritage Home leadership.

 Jamie Verwys Green Valley News

Charles Haney joined the Army in 2004 to provide a stable life for his wife, Leesa, and their four children.

He headed to boot camp at age 31 and was deployed to Iraq working to recover damaged vehicles.

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?