FORT HUACHUCA — It’s that time of year again when housing officials at Fort Huachuca are looking for the best places to live off post for the installation’s incoming soldiers.
And with a 14% increase in the Army’s Basic Allowance for Housing this year, housing officials at the fort want property managers and individuals who manage their own rentals to know that soldiers are receiving more money to pay rent for the best apartments, single family houses, mobile homes and townhouses in the community.
At a meeting Wednesday with local property managers and individual property owners, the message was clear from Fort Huachuca housing officials Ethan Bradley and Faye Jackson: The housing market is tight, inventory is low and demand among incoming soldiers is high, especially for three-bedroom residences where pets are allowed.
“The increases for housing have gone up. We have a low volume of inventory in the community,” Bradley told property managers at the session.
That was echoed by Tony Boone, the economic development director for the city of Sierra Vista, the latter partnering with Fort Huachuca to help provide information on what’s available in the rental market and what to expect regarding rates, etc.
“I do know that the market has significantly tightened,” Boone said. “Single family homes have been moving very quickly. In many cases those that were rentals are now for sale.
“That’s why the partnership between the city and the fort becomes even more important so that we can ensure that our soldiers have safe and available houses and the appropriate BAH for those homes.”
Boone did not have any statistics regarding how many single family houses or apartments are available for rent within the city limits. But housing search engines such as Zillow and Zumper showed only between two and six houses available in Sierra Vista. The monthly rents range from $1,200 to about $2,000.
There are a lot more apartments for lease, according to Rent.com, which shows 50 units available in Sierra Vista, with rates ranging between $700 to well more than $1,000 a month.
According to military.mom, BAH is based on a soldier’s pay grade, dependency status and location of the soldier’s duty station. The higher the soldier’s rank, the higher the BAH. Additionally, a soldier will receive a heftier BAH if he or she has dependents. The BAH includes rent and utilities, minus 5% for out of pocket costs.
“It (BAH) is intended to provide money to cover housing and related costs in the civilian market when government quarters are not provided,” the military.com website says.
At Fort Huachuca for example, a soldier starting at the lowest rank of E1 with dependents will receive a BAH of $1,224 a month for rent compared to last year’s rate of $1,062. A soldier ranked at the higher E8 with dependents would receive $1,674 a month compared to last year’s rate of $1,482.
Soldiers without dependents receive less. An E1 soldier in this category would receive $960 for rent compared to $936 last year. An E8 soldier without dependents would receive $1,389 compared to $1,200 last year.
Fort Huachuca’s housing website shows that off-post residences can be found in Sierra Vista, Huachuca City, Tombstone, Bisbee and Benson.
The housing website also shows that on-post housing consists of one and two-story single-family homes and duplexes. Some homes on post date from 1884 and are part of the old Calvary Fort now listed as a state and national historic landmark.
Barracks are available only to single soldiers in the rank of E5 or lower, the website shows.
Jackson rallied the group of property managers to keep her office informed on what’s available, when, and of course, the rates.
“Our main job is to make sure they (soldiers) have a place to stay and that it’s safe,” Jackson said.
Anyone who has a property for rent and who is interested in renting it to a soldier can email Jackson at faye.k.jackson.civ@army.mil.