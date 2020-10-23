If you're taking advantage of this time in which people are spending more time at home perusing the internet (you should) and you've decided that you want to ramp up your content (I hope so), great. I'd like to offer a suggestion— now is a great time to pursue livestreaming for your business.
Under ordinary circumstances I would recommend sticking with the content medium that suits you best. It’s easier to be consistent with the type that you prefer. Right now, it's a different ball game, the situation has changed. If you’re a business owner who loves to write and for years you’ve been writing blog content and creating articles and publishing them all over the place, great. I strongly encourage you to add livestreaming to your marketing activities.
The first reason to dive into livestreaming right now is differentiation. In a sea of competing products and services and online scams, standing out is beneficial. When consumers see you sharing expertise that’s useful to them, they’ll resonate with it because they know that you're the real deal. Going live allows you to build awareness, establish credibility, foster trust and it creates legitimacy around your business. If your competitors aren’t doing something and you believe that your audience will prefer it, try it.
If you’ve noticed that your engagement on social media has decreased, livestreaming is a method to bring it back. Eighty-two percent of social users prefer to watch a live video than read a social post, and 45% of livestream viewers are willing to pay for exclusive video content. Videos are ruling the internet right now and your livestream allows you to “double-dip” in the algorithm by attracting viewers during your broadcast and on the replay.
From a tactical perspective, when you’re creating live broadcast content you’re also creating every other type of content. One livestream can turn into a blog post, YouTube video, graphics, text and GIFs. With planning and coordination, it’s possible to leverage livestreaming without sacrificing content on other platforms.
People want to connect and the most strategic way for marketers to create that sense of authentic connection is to show up live and deliver content.
Right now the eyes of your potential customers and clients are on livestreaming, so you would do well to focus your efforts there.