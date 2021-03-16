FLAGSTAFF — Citizens of tribes across the U.S. cried and clapped in celebration Monday as Deb Haaland became the first Native American confirmed as secretary of a Cabinet agency.
The U.S. Senate voted 51-40 in favor of the Democrat’s nomination to lead the Interior Department, which has broad oversight of tribal affairs and energy development.
Many Native Americans rallied behind her confirmation, saying it’s a long-awaited answer to their prayers that puts someone they trust in a position to carry forward their hopes and expectations.
Haaland gathered with her sisters, her partner and Democratic U.S. Rep. Sharice Davids of Kansas to watch the vote from Haaland’s Washington, D.C., home. They planned to eat spaghetti, and Haaland joked that she needed to run out for more tomatoes before her security detail realized she would become the next Interior secretary.
Her sisters, Denise Kirksey and Zoe Magee, were overcome with emotion as they described the outpouring of support for Haaland.
“Debra is smart and she has a heart of gold, and she’s the hardest worker I know and the most unselfish person I know,” Magee told hundreds of people in a virtual gathering hosted by Native American organizations. “And I just feel grateful that all of you see that in her — that it’s not just our family, it’s all of you.”
Said Kirksey: “So things are going to start rocking and rolling, and there’s just going to be no stopping my sister. There’s just not.”
Haaland, of Laguna Pueblo in New Mexico, will resign as a U.S. representative to take the post.
Other reactions from Indian Country:
Jason Holuby, owner of Oklahoma City-based New Fire Native Design Group, Muscogee (Creek) Nation of Oklahoma said, “It’s a huge opportunity for Indian Country to have someone that’s clearly going to be supportive of those things that can improve the lives of Native people.”
Fawn Sharp, president of the National Congress of American Indians and the Quinault Indian Nation of Washington, commented, “The nation needs her leadership and vision to help lead our response to climate change, to steward our lands and cultural resources and to ensure that across the federal government, the United States lives up to its trust and treaty obligations to tribal nations and our citizens.”
Jonathan Nez, president of the Navajo Nation in Arizona, New Mexico and Utah, said, “This is an unprecedented and monumental day for all first people of this country. Words cannot express how overjoyed and proud we are to see one of our own confirmed to serve in this high-level position. It’s a wonderful feeling that we can now refer to her as Madam Secretary. Today’s historic confirmation sets us on a better path to righting the wrongs of the past with the federal government and inspires hope in our people, especially our young people. It gives us a seat at the table to offer a new and different perspective from a person that has experienced the reality of adversities and challenges of growing up on what federal officials refer to as ‘Indian’ reservations.”