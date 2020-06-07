A fire that began Saturday and has been dubbed the Emigrant Fire continues to burn in the Coronado National Forest toward the north end of the Chiracahua Mountains.
USDA Forest Service spokeswoman Heidi Schewel described the Emigrant Fire location as remote and said it is not threatening any structures.
The cause of the fire is under investigation and two national hotshot crews are on the scene. The BLM is currently overseeing the fire and conducting fire management.
Willcox Director of Public Security Dale Hadfield said a smoky haze from the fire can be seen from Willcox.
According to the USDA Coronado National Forest Facebook page, the fire has 1,150 burned acres.