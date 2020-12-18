BISBEE — Bisbee firefighters are in dire need of more nonperishable food and toys, age newborn to 12 years old, for the 2020 Christmas drive to help low income families and individuals.
The drive started at the beginning of the month, but donations are not coming in as expected, according to Robert Cline, president of Bisbee Fire Department Local 2146.
The food boxes and toy bags will be distributed on Dec. 22 at 9 a.m., so donations of toys and food must be in by Dec. 21. Monetary donations are also needed.
Anyone wishing to donate toys for boys and girls can leave the new, unwrapped toys at either the fire station on State Route 92 or the one on Tombstone Canyon in Old Bisbee.
Food and toys can also be dropped at one of the boxes at various locations around the city, he added.
The additional locations for drop offs are: B & D Lumber, Bisbee Road; ACE Hardware, Naco Highway; Chepe's Barber Shop, State Route 92; Family Dollar, Naco Highway; Dollar General, Naco Highway; Bisbee Senior Center, Collins Road; and Bisbee Breakfast Club, Erie Street.
For information, call 520-432-4110 or 520-432-6022.