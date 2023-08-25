fir chow 1

Nova Firchow helps Amber Wik with a purchase at V's Smoke Emporium.

It’s not how anyone would have wanted it to happen, but Seth Satterwhite’s 10-year plan for Nova Firchow is moving ahead.

When Firchow, 21, went to work for Satterwhite at V’s Smoke Emporium in Green Valley about a year ago, he quickly became a second dad to her. They got along so famously, Satterwhite started teaching her the business from the ground up and promised to sell it to her in 10 years.

Virchow 2

The Firchow family, from left, Stephanie, Nova and Michael, purchased V's Smoke Emporium following the death of its owner, Seth Satterwhite, in photo.

