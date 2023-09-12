Manuel Long

Manuel Long

SIERRA VISTA — A Huachuca City man arrested back in June on suspicion of second-degree murder appeared by video from the Cochise County jail for his first pretrial conference Monday, only to learn the hearing needed to be postponed because his attorney claimed to have never received the autopsy report. 

Manuel Antonio Long remains in pretrial custody in lieu of a $250,000 bond in connection with the June 9 shooting death of Jaime “Jimmy” Torres. He will appear once again by video from the jail Oct. 23 for the hearing. No trial date has been announced yet. 

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?