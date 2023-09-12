SIERRA VISTA — A Huachuca City man arrested back in June on suspicion of second-degree murder appeared by video from the Cochise County jail for his first pretrial conference Monday, only to learn the hearing needed to be postponed because his attorney claimed to have never received the autopsy report.
Manuel Antonio Long remains in pretrial custody in lieu of a $250,000 bond in connection with the June 9 shooting death of Jaime “Jimmy” Torres. He will appear once again by video from the jail Oct. 23 for the hearing. No trial date has been announced yet.
Long, 21, is alleged to have shot Torres, 19, once in the chest inside a Sierra Vista apartment around 4 a.m. Court documents show Long and an acquaintance then drove Torres to Canyon Vista Medical Center rather than calling 911.
Torres’ autopsy report has been made public, listing a finding by the medical examiner that Torres suffered a “perforating gunshot wound of the trunk with skeletal, soft tissue, vascular and visceral injuries.”
However, the report remains heavily redacted at the request of the Sierra Vista Police Department due to an ongoing investigation into potential charges against other persons. An unredacted copy of the autopsy report must be provided to Long’s attorney under court rules.
The Sierra Vista Police Department initially reported that Torres was left at a hospital door while still alive. The Herald/Review has now confirmed from court records, however, that there is no indication Torres was purposely abandoned.
Instead, court documents say, Long and the other person went in search of help, not recognizing in their panic where the emergency room was within the sprawling medical complex. Medical staff at the hospital found Torres and soon after pronounced his death at 5:08 a.m.
Long was later indicted by a county grand jury on the murder charge, as well as manslaughter, aggravated assault, tampering with a witness, and tampering with evidence. Public records show the witness referred to in the indictment is the person who was with Long at the hospital, while the evidence referred to is the gun Long is alleged to have used in the shooting.
