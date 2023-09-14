Cronkite - Naloxone

Naloxone is now available over the counter at thousands of pharmacies across the United States – though some local pharmacies’ allocations can’t keep up with demand. Recent nationwide opioid settlements with drug makers and pharmacies have led to programs such as free kits at Phoenix libraries. Many people know the drug by its brand name, Narcan, which delivers the medication via nasal spray. (File photo by Meg Potter/Cronkite News)

Naloxone became available over the counter with no prescription needed at thousands of pharmacies across the United States last week – though some local pharmacies aren’t able to keep up with demand based on allocations.

Naloxone is a Food and Drug Administration-approved medication that reverses an opioid overdose. Many people know it as Narcan, which delivers the medication via nasal spray. 

