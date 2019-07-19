neighbor bartelds
Buy Now

“There’s pools all over Sierra Vista and I actually have a pool in my backyard, so pool parties! It’s the best way to go because you just invite all your friends over and then just hang out at your house. Throw a barbecue, have some fruit and watch movies. We set up a projector screen by our pool and we watch nighttime movies.” Haley Bartelds, Sierra Vista
neighbor greka
Buy Now

“Come to Broxton’s, have a cool delicious iced tea in the afternoon. I have my coffee, I’m riding, so heat doesn’t matter to me, it’s part of summer, I guess. That’s how I do it.” Ron Greka, Sierra Vista
neighbor hill
Buy Now

“My favorite way to beat the summer heat is to go to the lake. Either Patagonia Lake or Parker Lake and maybe take a dip in the water or go fishing out of a kayak. I like being near water when it’s hot.” Hannah Hill, Hereford
0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Load comments