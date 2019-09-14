How do you feel about the government’s decision to pull $30 million from Fort Huachuca to help pay for the border wall construction?
“This is news to me. I don’t really stay on politics. Me being employed on Fort Huachuca, I would like to keep my job. Better ways of getting the money for it than taking away from the employees that work for the government.”
David Faust, Sierra Vista
“I worked on Fort Huachuca for about five years after I retired from the Air Force. There was a lot of construction going on. I think there’s been a lot of money for a good while. I think that the border wall is really important. I’ve lived close to the border here for 45 years. I hike and I’ve seen what the border wall looks like in places, that you can step right over it, and I think it would be a good deterrent to help those that are tasked with enforcing that.”
Salina Keller
“I am against it, being that I believe the border wall is an inefficient usage of funds for the tax payer. Being that I don’t know what construction projects in particular we’re talking about. It’s difficult to answer of comparing the two of them. If it goes towards improvement of the infrastructure for the students over there or something into the facilities on the post. We don’t have a very good gym over there I don’t believe than ya, I’ll allocate that. But I’m against the funding of the border wall in general.”
Mal Miller, Bisbee