“I haven’t been here long enough to really have a history if they’re doing enough. I see their presence because up the canyon road they have a firehouse. They always seem to be prepared. I know there are some inherent challenges with just the layout of the Old Bisbee streets and the houses close together. I think they have a lot of challenges. I know the city works with a tight budget, so they have to leverage a limited budget to provide those kind of public services. I think there are a lot of challenges, but as a resident, or somebody that’s running the city, I think safety is first and foremost and certainly of a fire department.”
Renè Blatte, Bisbee
“I don’t think so since one just occurred last weekend. I believe the fire department needs to go around to each home demanding that people leave an open area around their home including taking care of bushes and anything that could catch fire. In California, where I lived, it was mandatory. The firemen would knock on the door and say, you need to clear this space, you need to leave this much room around your entire home so that if a spark does happen it will not catch fire.”
Janice Bolduc, Bisbee
“There can be more participation with locals as far as safer evacuation methods as far as leading people out if fires were to occur in Bisbee. First responders, as far as firefighters, are doing an amazing job here in Old Bisbee. Any sign of any danger they’re the first ones to the scene. I’d say yes, I’d say Bisbee is doing enough to prevent wild fires here.”
Raymond Alvarez, Bisbee