“I could put it in something. And you could see the bones and there’s bubbles coming out of it.”
Micah Knuth, kindergarten
“On a stove. First you take a turkey.”
Penelope Miller, kindergarten
“I don’t know how to cook a turkey. I would cook it. I would put it on a plate.”
Reina Prescott, 1st grade
“Peel all the feathers and skin off and then we cook it.”
Wes Bell, kindergarten
“On a microwave. I would have a friend come over and help me do the stuff.”
Hayley Ludden, kindergarten
“I would cook before I start putting stuff on it, and then when it’s done I would start putting stuff on it.”
Connor Ball, 1st grade
“I would put lemons on it.”
Harper Kelly, kindergarten
“I would make it with chicken and ravioli and a lot of chicken. A lot of chicken and a lot of stuff. I know it’s going to be funny because chickens will be all over my house. This will be so funny, don’t tell anyone, and there’s going to be chocolate with my own turkey.”
Zane McDaniel, kindergarten