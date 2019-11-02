“No I do not because it was specifically generated to help the farmers. The state of the nation is not doing well in farming to pass onto everyone else. It just throws everybody’s timing off. And I do not really care to participate. Thank you.”
Kathleen Sandoval, Bisbee
“No I think they should stay the same as they are. It hasn’t changed in a long time. Doesn’t make a big difference. It’s supposed to increase in man hours. Only sad part about it is the kids getting up early, when they do daylight saving time, back on the east coast. But not in Arizona.”
Robert Medina, Bisbee
“No I don’t think so. It’s very confusing when you have people in other states. Now we’ve gotten so used to being always keeping our time at the same time, I think it would be very confusing for the Arizona people.”
Carlie Collier, Bisbee