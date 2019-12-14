“Yes I think Trump should be impeached. He’s done a lot of things, he’s the wrong person for the job. He doesn’t know much about being a president.”
Pete Siminski, Sierra Vista
“Yes I do. The reason I do is because I actually believe he was only elected because Hillary Clinton did things she shouldn’t have done. If the Democratic party had picked a different candidate, I think we would have a different president.”
Carolyn McLain, Sierra Vista
“Well I certainly think he should be impeached. I’m not sure whether I think he should be removed from office, but definitely this thing about Ukraine needs to be investigated. I don’t here should be any hesitation about that. I don’t think he should have a problem with an investigation being done by the congress to find out whether or not his behavior was ethical and legal.”
Brad Farris, Sierra Vista