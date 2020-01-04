“Looking forward to growing in my career. I’m looking forward to buying a house, just all around prosper. I believe in helping patients feel more comfortable. A lot of sick patients, just taking care of them. Being there and just being the best I can be.”
Carmen Arguelles, Douglas
“That both me and my wife have good health and that our extended family also has good health. That’s primarily what we’re concerned about, is to make sure that the family is well and healthy and happy.”
James Straka, Palominas
“I’m looking forward to starting my new life with my new baby and just making good changes.”
Ashley Melendrez, Bisbee