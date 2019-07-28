“Well, this is my new year here. I just came from Las Vegas. The one thing I’m excited about is the people here. That’s all I got right now.”
Tyree Brent, junior
Buena High School
“I’m most excited to get my credits, finish my classes. Being a sophomore I’ve got three more years, I’m out of school, go to college don’t have to deal with Buena anymore. I’m happy to get new friends and that’s it.”
Yahaira Flores, sophomore
Buena High School
“It’s probably gonna be to make new friends and learn more things. Hopefully I can get more educated in the career path that I choose. Hopefully that can happen.”
Kishamo Smith, sophomore
Buena High School