“It would make it more easier. On a school night, so little kids could actually go trick or treating and they could stay up with their families. I would say the last Saturday would be pretty good so they could stay up and watch movies if needed.”
Makayla Mea, Sierra Vista
“I don’t really have an input on Halloween being moved at all. I think keeping it as it is, is just fine. I have no input on it. It could go either way. I think I’m more OK with it staying the same as it is, just because that’s how it’s been for previous years.”
Montgomery Hodgin, Sierra Vista
“I honestly wouldn’t mind, as long as there’s still a Halloween. Halloween’s my favorite holiday out of all of them. As long as there’s still a Halloween, I’m good. I’d still like to keep it in the month of October because it’s just kind of traditional. Overall I wouldn’t mind as long as there was still a Halloween.”
Serenity Johnson, Sierra Vista