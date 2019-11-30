“I feel that the parents should be more involved with their kids and get them more involved in the community so they won’t have the time to vape or smoke. Coming from an ex-smoker myself and seeing the effects of smoking, it’s horrendous. I’m actually blessed that I had no health issues from long term of 20 years of smoking. No, definitely don’t raise the legal age, just, more education is what it really need.”
Mark Gravett, Naco
“Yes, I believe it should. It’s bad for our children, bad for our health, not just for our children but for everybody. That’s my opinion of it. Vaping’s not good, nor smoking.”
Mary Morales, Hereford
“I think it’s actually kind of a good idea. You get a lot of 18-year-old high schoolers. My perspective is someone who just came out of high school is a lot of people would vape. You had a lot of 15 and 14-year-old kids that were getting vapes. In my eyes they were getting it from those 18-year-old seniors. Those people that could get that stuff and bring it to school. I think raising the legal age would help push off youth from getting into it because I think a lot of youth get into it for the wrong reasons. If you raise the legal age above that, especially 18 and 19, you’re not going to have high schoolers anymore that can get their hands on that. So you’ll have a lot less prevalence, I would think, in high schools and schools in general. I would say probably would be a good idea.”
James Russell, Sierra Vista