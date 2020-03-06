The State of Arizona House of Representatives passed HB 2706 this week, which bars transgender female students from competing in girls team athletics. What are your thoughts?
“My thoughts are, and I know it’s a sensitive subject with people, that it is going against the rights of the girls. Especially when I watched the Olympics, a long distance race and saw three men who took first, second and third after these women worked so hard. To me it’s infringing on their rights. Maybe we need another category.”
Aaron Petitt, Sierra Vista
“I actually agree with it. To a point I have nothing against transgender children, but biologically there is a difference between a boy and a girl. Physically that’s part of the whole biological thing. They have different strengths and it does create an unequalness in that aspect.”
Samantha Ramirez, Hereford
“I don’t think it’s fair for transgender students to participate in girl sports. I’m not really keen on state government passing a lot of laws. I wish they didn’t have to, but in this case I think they do. It’s unfair to the girls. There are guys that are going to take advantage of it.”
Bruce Dockter, Sierra Vista