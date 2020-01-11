“I’m old school and I’d like to have faith in my government. I feel like we’re in a situation where our social media is adding insult to injury. We already have a lot of miscommunication going on and so I don’t know that we actually have all the facts. My past experience in the information we’re receiving is, I think filtered, censored and biased in several ways. I don’t feel like we actually have all the information that we need to make a right and truthful decision. It’s very frustrating and I don’t like how things are going, but I’m praying about it. It’s just not a good situation, but our government is not entirely forthcoming. I feel like they really need to really represent the people better.”
Laura Lengel-Sierra Vista
“I feel like we acted in haste. We should not have done what we did because it’s just gonna set more turmoil in the Middle East. I personally believe that the reason they did this, initially, they’re trying to cause more turmoil in the Middle East so they can get oil prices to go up. That’s what they’re all about, is money”
Keith Ringey-Bisbee
“At this point we are in the middle of a crisis. I kind of wonder if it’s smokescreen for other things that are going on at the Hill. I don’t know exactly what to think about it, so that’s where we’re at.”
Karen Emmer-Huachuca City
“In my opinion Iran has been a thorn in a lot of people’s sides for a number of years. However, I’m hoping that we can come to some sort of diplomatic resolution to what’s going on over there. In all honesty I’m glad our leadership is finally taking them to task, so to speak. I think we need to firmly establish ourself as the leader of the free world.”
Rick Whipple-St. David