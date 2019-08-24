What benefits does Cochise College bring to our area?
“I think for a lot of people the school is closer than most universities, so it’s easier to get to. You don’t even always have to use a car, so you can walk there. It’s also a little cheaper than going to a university maybe in Tucson or Phoenix just because it’s a community college.”
Gregory Hager White, Sierra Vista
“It allows a lot of opportunity for students that are of a different race. It gives them a sense of home I guess.”
Yara Amaya, Douglas
“Cochise College offers many benefits to the area educationally, socially. Cochise offers a lot of different degree programs for whatever you need and it’s a good place to get involved and get in touch with the community.”
Thor Gavin, Sierra Vista