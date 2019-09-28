“The wind. The overall green and the air is very nice, very refreshing. Especially after a hot summer.”
Joe Elliott, Sierra Vista
“Pumpkins! Honestly, my favorite thing about fall is just Halloween and pumpkins and going out to the pumpkin patch and enjoying the weather. Being outside when it’s not 150 degrees!”
Jessica Shouppe, Sierra Vista
“I really like the weather and, it’s just really nice and cold. It’s better than the Arizona heat. Halloween’s coming up and that’s my favorite holiday. I can’t wait to dress up and go do stuff out with some friends.”
Brandon Baker, Sierra Vista