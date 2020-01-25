“I think ultimately what will happen with the Trump impeachment trial is that they will find the president did commit a couple impeachable offenses. They will move to, I guess, confirm that and ultimately have him fully impeached from office. I think it’ll be a spilt between Democrats and Republicans obviously, but ultimately I think they will come to the conclusion that Mr. Trump is guilty of those offenses and ultimately impeach him fully.”
Reggie Speer-El Paso, Texas
“I don’t think things are going to get any better, because even if he does get impeached that would mean that Pence would get into office. I don’t think he’s much better either. So I feel like either way we’re like screwed. So it doesn’t make that much of a difference to me.”
Jaconia Kennedy, Sierra Vista
“There’s been a lot of speculation about that, but I think it’s pretty clear that I don’t believe he will actually be removed from office. From what I’ve seen so far it appears that there’s a lot of grandstanding but with the 20-21Republican senators kind of leaving the hearing just to not hear (Rep.) Schiff speak, I think it’s clear that they’re kind of putting on a show.”
Brent Allison-Sierra Vista