We recently asked children what they want Santa to bring them for Christmas. This week adults answered the same question.
“I would really like a new car from Santa. I could really use a new car, mine is dying. CAR!”
Haley Davis, Sierra Vista
“Honestly, from Santa I just want good luck, good fortune, good family. Things like that. Not really anything physical, but just good times and to be able to see my friends and everybody having a wonderful Christmas. That’s what I want from Santa this year.”
Jason Campbell, Sierra Vista
“That’s an easy one. I would love for all of my family to call me and have wonderful news and happy holidays.”
Coleen Thrasher, Sierra Vista