“I think Veterans Day is the most wonderful celebration of the people that put their life on the line for us, so we can live in comfort and peace.”
Theresa Warrell, Hereford
“Veterans Day is an important holiday because it honors those of us who have risked their lives for the good of the country and for the good of the other people here. I think more people who risk their lives should be honored like that, such as firemen and the like.”
Anjelo Cordero, Sierra Vista
“Well I’m really proud of all the vets that served. My son is in the Marine Corps. I’m glad that there’s a good parade in Sierra Vista. It’s gonna be fun to watch.”
Theresa Surowiec, Hereford