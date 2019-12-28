“Good health, family and friends. That stands out to me this year.”
Pat Wong-Clifton, Virginia
“The main thing would be starting a LLC with my business partner. That was a really big moment in my career to go from freelancing to having an official business. That was definitely the highlight of my year.”
Bridget Shanahan-Bisbee
“What most stands out to me this past year is just my personal development and growth. My habits in my day to day life, just bettering myself throughout the year.”
Cameron Huish-Kent, Washington