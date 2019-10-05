“I think it’s going to be the Astros and the Dodgers and I think the Astros are gonna to win. I don’t think the Dodgers are going to be able to hit the Astros pitchers as well as the Astros are gonna hit the Dodgers pitchers.”
Derrick Hall, Hereford
“The Dodgers and the New York Yankees. Well I think the Yankees are gonna win. Honestly, they’re my team because my husband’s a New York fan. I couldn’t tell you exactly why they’re gonna win but I think they’re gonna win.”
Veronica Campos, Sierra Vista
“I think it’ll be the Yankees and the Dodgers because they have the best record in their respective leagues. They have the highest payrolls and they have a lot of really good players. I think it’s finally the Dodgers time to win the World Series.”
Blake Yeagley, Sierra Vista